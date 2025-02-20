Telangana School Holiday: Schools To Remain Closed On Feb 26, 27 Due to THIS Reason- Check Details

Telangana School Holiday: All government and private schools in Telangana will remain closed on February 27 due to the Maha Shivratri festival. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh. Polling will take place on February 27, and the votes will be counted on March 3. Elections will be held for the East & West Godavari and Krishna-Guntur graduate constituencies, as well as the Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam teacher constituencies. Schools and colleges in these areas will remain closed.

Last year, educational institutions in Gautam Buddha Nagar were closed on August 2 due to Shivratri, following a local holiday announcement by District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma. Currently, there is no update on school closures for next week. Students are advised to stay in touch with their respective schools for the latest information. Maha Shivratri, known as the Great Night of Shiva, is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honor of Lord Shiva. It falls on the 13th night and 14th day of the lunar month of Phalguna.

Offices, businesses, and schools will remain closed to encourage maximum voter participation in the elections. This holiday is part of the Election Commission's efforts to make the electoral process more democratic, accessible, and inclusive.

Additionally, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in effect, and election officials have been appointed to ensure strict compliance, maintaining the integrity of the elections. The February 27 holiday serves as a reminder to the people of Andhra Pradesh about the importance of their role in the democratic process.