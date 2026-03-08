Advertisement
NewsIndiaTelangana shocker: Man kills three daughters by throwing them into a lake
TELANGANA MURDER

Telangana shocker: Man kills three daughters by throwing them into a lake

The bodies of Ayat (7) and Mariyam (5) were recovered from the lake on Saturday night, while the body of Shifat (8) was pulled out on Sunday morning.

|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2026, 10:19 PM IST|Source: IANS
Telangana shocker: Man kills three daughters by throwing them into a lakePhoto Credit: IANS

In a shocking incident, a man in Telangana’s Kamaraeddy town killed his three daughters by throwing them into the lake as he was unable to raise them due to financial problems, police said on Sunday. 

The bodies of Ayat (7) and Mariyam (5) were recovered from the lake on Saturday night, while the body of Shifat (8) was pulled out on Sunday morning.

Police have arrested Ismail, an autorickshaw driver, who was remanded to judicial custody on Sunday.

The accused had approached the police to lodge a missing complaint after throwing them into the lake. On suspicion, police interrogated him, during which he confessed to the crime.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Chaitanya Reddy on Sunday revealed the details of the case at a news conference.

She said that the parents of the three children came to the police station at 3.30 p.m. on Saturday to complain that the children had not been seen since 10 a.m.

Police had constituted five teams to trace the missing children in the surrounding areas. The photographs of the missing children were also circulated on social media.

The ASP said the autorickshaw driver had told police that he had taken his daughters in his vehicle to a hotel for breakfast and later dropped them off. When the police questioned him about the location where he dropped the children, his contradictory replies raised suspicion.

After checking CCTV footage and the phone call records of the accused, police interrogated him, during which he confessed to the crime. He took the police to Peddacheruvu Lake, where they found a scarf of one of the three children. Swimmers were pressed into service, and they recovered the bodies.

Ismail’s wife, Shabeena, works as a labourer. She was away at work when he took the children to kill them.

The ASP said Ismail told the police during interrogation that he was having difficulty raising the three children due to financial problems. He told police that he had taken loans of over Rs 5 lakh.

The police official said they will seek his police custody for further interrogation.

