Chandrashekar Pole, a student from Hyderabad, Telangana, was reportedly shot dead in Denton, Texas. The Consulate General of India in Houston has condoled the death and informed that they are extending all possible assistance to the grieving family.

The Consulate, in a post on X, also informed that the local authorities are investigating the incident.

"Consulate General of India, Houston, deeply condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandrasekhar Pole, an Indian student from Hyderabad, who was killed in a shooting incident Denton, Texas. We are in touch with the family and extending all possible assistance. Local authorities are investigating the incident, and we are following up closely with them," the post read.

According to ANI, his brother confirmed the incident and appealed for government assistance in bringing back the mortal remains.

"My younger brother went to the United States in 2023. We have received information that he has been shot and killed. We spent a lot of money sending him to the United States. We request the Central government to bring the mortal remains of my brother to India," he said.

Another brother provided further details, explaining that Chandrashekar had gone abroad for higher studies and was working part-time to support himself.

"He went to the US to pursue a master's in 2023. He did a part-time job at a gas station. We received information that he was shot dead by unknown persons at the gas station. We request the central and state governments to bring the mortal remains of my brother to India and take action against the person who shot my brother."

His mother, Sunitha, also shared her grief and appealed for government support.

She told ANI, "My son went to the US two years ago. He became a dental doctor here and went there to complete his post-graduation, which he has finished. Two years have passed since he started his PG. We learned about his death from his friend's parents, who visited us and shared our grief. We've come to know that he was shot dead by black people last night. We request the Central and state governments to ensure the safety of Indians and bring my son's body back home as soon as possible."

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the government will help the deceased's family bring back his mortal remains.

"The death of Pole Chandrasekhar, a student from LB Nagar, in a shooting incident by miscreants in America has caused deep shock and grief. I pray to God that his soul may find peace and express my profound condolences to his family members. The government will stand by Chandrasekhar’s family. We will provide all possible assistance to bring his mortal remains back to his hometown," the CM posted on X.

Reacting to the incident, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and former Telangana minister T Harish Rao expressed grief over the death of Chandra Shekhar Pole, describing him as a Dalit student from Nagar who had gone to the US for higher studies.

In a post on X, Harish Rao said, "It is tragic that Chandra Shekhar Pole, a Dalit student from Nagar who completed BDS and went to America (Dallas) higher studies, died in a shooting carried out by miscreants early morning."

Sharing his condolences further, he added, "The pain that the parents are going through, knowing that their son, who they believed would reach great heights, is no more, is heart-wrenching to witness. My deepest condolences to their family members."

Chandrashekar had completed his BDS in India before moving to Dallas for higher studies. This incident comes after another case involving the Indian community in Dallas. Last month, Chandra Mouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah, a 50-year-old motel manager of Indian origin, was brutally beheaded in Texas following an argument over a washing machine.

(with ANI inputs)