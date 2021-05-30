Telangana to extend COVID-19 lockdown? CM K Chandrashekar Rao to take call today

New Delhi: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a state cabinet meet with his ministers on Sunday (May 30, 2021) to decide on the extension of state-wide COVID-induced lockdown to curb the spread of infection in the state.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to take a call on the matters related to lockdown extension today in a state cabinet meeting in the afternoon.

As per the release from the Chief Minister’s Office, "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to hold a State Cabinet meeting on May 30 at 2 pm at Pragathi Bhavan."

"The Cabinet will discuss agriculture, crops in the State, the ongoing paddy procurement process, availability of seeds and fertilisers, curbing the supply of spurious seeds, COVID-19, lockdown and other subjects," the release said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had imposed a 10-day lockdown in the state from May 12, 2021, in view of rising coronavirus infections, which was later extended on May 18, 2021.

Additionally, the state government has been taking strict actions against the lockdown guideline violators. Hyderabad City police commissioner Anjani Kumar mentioned that they are also seizing over 6,000 vehicles. Kumar said, "Every day, we are registering more than 9000 cases and are seizing over 6,000 vehicles of the people violating lockdown restrictions. These violators only comprise 1 percent of the total population of Hyderabad."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Telangana reported 3,527 new COVID-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 37,793, as per the state health department. Telangana also recorded 19 COVID-related deaths and 3,982 recoveries in the 24-hours.

