Telangana TS EAMCET 2022 result DECLARED at eamcet.tsche.ac.in- Direct link here
TS EAMCET 2022: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the EAMCET 2022 result at 11 am. EAMCET 2022 rank card is available to download at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, scroll down for more details.
TS EAMCET 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad announced the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 result today, August 12. At 11 am, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, minister of education, announced the EAMCET 2022 results. Today's announcements will include the Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) results as well as the TS EAMCET 2022 results.
Candidates can access the EAMCET 2022 rank card at eamcet.tsche.ac.in by entering their application number, date of birth, and security pin. Additionally, the merit list and cut-off scores will be made public. ALSO READ: Telangana TS EAMCET Result 2022 likely to be released TODAY
TS EAMCET Result 2022: How To Download Rank Card
- Go to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the "EAMCET 2022 score card" link
- Enter the log in details and submit
- The Telangana EAMCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen
- Download it and take a print out for future references.
TS EAMCET Result 2022; direct link here
The EAMCET 2022 entrance test for engineering was held from July 18 to July 20, and the exams for agriculture and medicine were held on July 30 and July 31. 25% of the total scores must be passing to pass.
