TS EAMCET 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad announced the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 result today, August 12. At 11 am, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, minister of education, announced the EAMCET 2022 results. Today's announcements will include the Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) results as well as the TS EAMCET 2022 results.

Candidates can access the EAMCET 2022 rank card at eamcet.tsche.ac.in by entering their application number, date of birth, and security pin. Additionally, the merit list and cut-off scores will be made public. ALSO READ: Telangana TS EAMCET Result 2022 likely to be released TODAY

TS EAMCET Result 2022: How To Download Rank Card

Go to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "EAMCET 2022 score card" link

Enter the log in details and submit

The Telangana EAMCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a print out for future references.

The EAMCET 2022 entrance test for engineering was held from July 18 to July 20, and the exams for agriculture and medicine were held on July 30 and July 31. 25% of the total scores must be passing to pass.















