Telangana TS ICET 2022: Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET 2022 result date, and time is announced on the official website. According to an official notification, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, will release the TS ICET 2022 result on August 27, 2022, at 5 p.m. Candidates who took the MBA and MCA entrance exams can view and get their results through the official websites, icet.tsche.ac.in and manabadi.

According to the TS ICET 2022 schedule, the results would be revealed on August 22, 2022. However, the deadline was pushed back, and the results will now be released on August 27, 2022. Along with the results, TSCHE will provide the final answer key for the TS ICET 2022. According to the website, "the Final Key and Test Results are expected to be revealed on 27.08.2022 at 5 pm. ALSO READ: DNB PDCET 2022 Result DECLARED on nbe.edu.in- Direct link her

TS ICET 2022 Result: Date and Time

Result Date Time TS ICET 2022 August 27, 2022 5:00 PM

TS ICET 2022 Results: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the link that reads 'Download Score Card'

Enter log in details like registration number, date of birth, and qualifying exam hall ticket number

Submit it and TS ICET result will be displayed on the screen

Download the score card pdf and take a printout for further references.

After examining the legitimate objections raised to the preliminary answer key, the TS ICET 2022 result and final answer key will be announced. Candidates will need to get at least 25% in order to pass the exam. For candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, however, there is no minimum qualifying percentage of marks.

On July 27 and 28, the Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad, hosted the TS ICET 2022. Students who pass the entrance exam will be admitted to M.B.A. and M.C.A. programmes at all Telangana State universities and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2022-23.







