Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 8 Still Trapped Inside As Ops Hit Roadblock; Rescuers Mulling Other Ways To Enter Inside

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Fresh details emerged in the Telangana tunnel collapse incident where eight persons were trapped in a tunnel after a section collapsed in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project on Saturday.

The rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel faced a setback early on Sunday morning as teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) encountered severe challenges in accessing the collapsed section of the tunnel.

Nagarkurnool, Telangana: Visuals of the collapsed portion of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel, in which at least eight workers are feared trapped. Rescue teams that went to inspect the site have returned due to their inability to go further inside, where at least eight…

"There's no chance to go to the spot inside the tunnel. It has completely collapsed, and mud is reaching up to the knees. We will have to take another step," an SDRF official said. SDRF, NDRF, and other rescue teams, along with officials from Singareni Collieries, returned after inspecting the collapsed portion of the tunnel.

Among the persons trapped inside, two are engineers of an infra firm and two are operators, employed with a US company. Four others are labourers. They all belong to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Nagarkurnool, Telangana: An SDRF personnel says, "There's no chance to go to the spot inside the tunnel. It has completely collapsed and mud is reaching up to the knees. We will have to take another step."

On Saturday morning, a three-meter section of the roof of an under-construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel caved in at the 14th km mark near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana.

The collapse occurred just four days after construction work had resumed following a lengthy hiatus. While some workers managed to escape, eight labourers are feared to be trapped inside the tunnel.

In response, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were deployed to the site, while an Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army, part of the Infantry Division at Secunderabad, was placed on standby with an Excavator Dozer to support the rescue efforts, said the army.



Reacting to the incident, Congress MP from Nagarkurnool, Mallu Ravi, told ANI, "A very bad incident happened in the SLBC tunnel. The roof collapsed here. Around 60 people were working. Except for 8, all others have come out safely without any serious injuries."

"145 people have come from NDRF, Hyderabad, 120 people have come from SDRF; they are trying their best to save them... Oxygen is going inside the tunnel. There is water inside; a 100 HP pump is coming to remove water, and a big 250 KV generator is also coming... Every effort is being made to save their lives," he added.

Upon receiving a request from the Chief Secretary of Telangana, the Army quickly mobilized its Engineer Task Force (ETF) for the critical rescue operation. The ETF is equipped with specialist engineering teams, a medical detachment from the Field Ambulance of the Army Medical Corps, an ambulance with three high-capacity pumping sets, armoured hoses, and other accessories.

The situation is being closely monitored by HQ Telangana & Andhra Sub Area (TASA) and the Infantry Division HQ, ensuring seamless coordination between the Army, civil authorities, and other rescue teams.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy regarding the ongoing rescue efforts at the SLBC tunnel. The Prime Minister assured the Chief Minister of full assistance from the central government in the rescue operations.

