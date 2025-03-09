Telangana Tunnel Collapse: One Worker Body Recovered, Sent For Post-Mortem

Rescue teams found the body of one of the eight trapped men on Sunday, after he had been trapped under the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel for over two weeks.

The body has been sent to the Nagarkurnool civil hospital for post-mortem and other necessary procedures, a senior official said, PTI reported.

The body was extricated after more than 48 hours of "very careful" digging and other efforts, as it was buried under silt at a depth of approximately 10 feet, the official said.

The official stated that efforts are underway to determine the identity of the deceased.

Rescue officials praised the efforts of NDRF personnel, state-run Singareni Collieries Ltd miners and rat miners in the operation.

The search for the remaining workers is ongoing, the official added.

Earlier, the state government deployed Kerala police's cadaver dogs to search for human presence, and rescue teams dug at the locations indicated by the dogs.

Eight individuals, including engineers and labourers, have been trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel since February 22. Experts from the NDRF, Indian Army, Navy, and other agencies are making continuous efforts to rescue them.

(With PTI inputs)