Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers Inch Closer, No Breakthrough In Contacting 8 Trapped Workers | 10 Points

The rescue operation to save eight workers trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel after its roof collapsed on Saturday morning continues, but rescuers have not yet been able to establish contact with them as of Sunday morning. A large-scale mission is underway, with multiple agencies working tirelessly to reach the trapped individuals. Here are the top 10 key updates on the ongoing rescue efforts:

1. No Contact Yet with Trapped Workers

Despite relentless efforts, rescue teams have not yet been able to communicate with the eight trapped workers. The lack of response has raised concerns about their condition, but officials remain hopeful as operations continue.

2. Massive Rescue Team at Work

A joint rescue team of about 300 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, NHIDCL, Singareni Collieries, and SDRF is working to extricate the trapped individuals.

3. Rescue Teams Reach 11 km Inside Tunnel

Rescuers have made significant progress, reaching 11 km inside the tunnel using a special train that normally ferries workers and materials. Officials are assessing the situation near the last point before the collapsed section.

4. 24 Hours Since the Collapse

As of Sunday morning, over 24 hours have passed since the tunnel roof caved in. Time is crucial, and authorities are pushing to break through the debris as soon as possible.

5. PM Modi Assures Centre’s Full Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally called Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy to inquire about the incident and assured that all necessary assistance from the Centre would be provided for the ongoing rescue mission.

6. BJP Calls for Investigation Post-Rescue

BJP leader N. Ramchander Rao emphasized that the top priority is rescuing the trapped workers, but also stated that there should be an investigation to find out what led to the accident once the rescue is completed.

7. Rahul Gandhi Urges Telangana Govt to Do Everything Possible

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to CM Revanth Reddy and urged the government to leave no stone unturned in efforts to rescue the trapped workers. He also appreciated the swift action taken so far.

8. Rescuers Close to Final Breakthrough

Officials have stated that the teams are nearing the final point where they expect to locate the trapped workers. However, the unstable debris and difficult conditions inside the tunnel are making the final stretch of the rescue operation extremely challenging.

9. Families of Trapped Workers Await Updates

Families of the missing workers are anxiously waiting for any news. Many have gathered near the site, hoping for a safe rescue and reunion with their loved ones.

10. Safety Concerns Over SLBC Project

With this tragic collapse, concerns are rising over safety measures at the SLBC tunnel project. Experts and opposition leaders are demanding a thorough review of construction practices to prevent future disasters.