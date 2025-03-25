Telangana Tunnel Collapse Update: Second Dead Body Found From Collapsed SLBC Tunnel

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: The rescue team found a second body of a worker on Tuesday from the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool which collapsed on February 22 entrapping eight workers, The Indian Express reported citing a top rescuer.

"Today, in the early morning hours, we found another dead body stuck in a position, and we are currently working to retrieve it." the rescue teams said, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the body has not been identified yet.

The SLBC tunnel collapse incident took place on February 22 in which Eight workers were trapped inside the tunnel. One of the bodies of the trapped workers - Gurpreet Singh was recovered on March 9. Chief Minister Telangana Revanth Reddy had announced a financial aid of Rs 25 lakhs for the kins of the deceased.

Earlier, the Telangana Chief Minister directed officials to expedite rescue operations to locate and bring out the workers trapped inside the SLBC tunnel. The Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to appoint senior IAS officer Shiva Shankar Loteti as a Special Officer to "continuously monitor the rescue operations."