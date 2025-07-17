Telangana Weather Alert: Rainfall Expected In 33 Districts, Including Hyderabad, From July 17 To 22 | Check Latest Updates

Telangana is gearing up for a new wave of monsoon rains as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall over the state from July 17 to July 22, 2025. It is a relief of sorts for many regions of Telangana that were struggling through an extended dry phase in the initial part of the season.

Based on the recent IMD weather report, four districts – Nalgonda, Suryapet, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy – have been put on a heavy rainfall watch. These districts are especially warned for heavy to very heavy rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning. People in these areas are asked to exercise caution from possible waterlogging, local flooding, traffic problems, and even crop damage.

At the same time, the rest of Telangana's 33 districts, consisting of major cities such as Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Khammam, are likely to witness light to moderate rains during these days. Surface winds are likely to be 30 to 40 kmph in speed, and that too will bring some minor inconveniences, mainly in open or exposed spaces.

Officials have deployed disaster response units and directed local authorities to clear drainage systems in an effort to contain urban flooding. The public is also cautioned to remain informed through official weather reports and refrain from unnecessary movement when rain is heavy.

Although the intensification of the rains is widely appreciated, authorities have warned that the abrupt rise in severity may create problems, particularly for rural and farming communities. Farmers across the warned areas have been instructed to protect their standing crops, put up protective measures within their farms, and delay harvesting if feasible.

The IMD has also put out a general alert for the public, asking them to remain indoors when there are thunderstorms, not seek shelter under trees or beneath electric poles, and alert local officials in case of weather-related emergencies