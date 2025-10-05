Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2968129https://zeenews.india.com/india/telangana-weather-rain-lashes-hyderabad-waterlogging-in-parts-of-city-imd-forecasts-visuals-2968129.html
NewsIndia
HYDERABAD RAIN TODAY

Telangana Weather: Rain Lashes Hyderabad, Waterlogging In Parts Of City; IMD Forecasts... | Visuals

Visuals from Telangana's Hyderabad showed waterlogging in some parts of the city. Meanwhile, several areas of the Poonch district woke up to a fresh spell of rain on Sunday morning.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2025, 09:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Telangana Weather: Rain Lashes Hyderabad, Waterlogging In Parts Of City; IMD Forecasts... | VisualsHyderabad rain visuals (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

Telangana's Hyderabad witnessed rainfall on Sunday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. Meanwhile, visuals show waterlogging in some parts of the city. 

Visuals From Hyderabad Rain

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Another video showed waterlogging in some parts of the city. 

Also Read: Weather Alert Today: Rain In Punjab, IMD's Cyclone 'Shakti' Warning For Maharashtra - Check

Jammu And Kashmir Rain 

Several areas of the Poonch district woke up to a fresh spell of rain on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, as per ANI, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board stated, "In view of the inclement weather advisory issued by IMD, Vaishno Devi Yatra shall remain suspended from 5th to 7th October 2025 & will resume on 8 October."

Tamil Nadu's Heavy Rain Forecast 

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a weather alert forecasting heavy rainfall across 12 districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. 

Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupattur, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, and Sivaganga districts are expected to witness intense downpours, accompanied by thunder and lightning in some places.

According to the latest bulletin, widespread rainfall was reported across most parts of the state on Saturday. 

On the other hand, as per IANS, in addition to the heavy spells, light to moderate rain is forecast across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from Monday through October 10.

Authorities have urged the public to stay alert and avoid waterlogged areas, while farmers have been advised to plan fieldwork and harvesting activities accordingly.

(with agencies' inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh