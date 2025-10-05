Telangana Weather: Rain Lashes Hyderabad, Waterlogging In Parts Of City; IMD Forecasts... | Visuals

Telangana's Hyderabad witnessed rainfall on Sunday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. Meanwhile, visuals show waterlogging in some parts of the city.

Visuals From Hyderabad Rain

#WATCH | Telangana: Rain lashes parts of Hyderabad City.



India Meteorological Department forecasted 'Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' today pic.twitter.com/y3DJ9me5IT October 5, 2025

Another video showed waterlogging in some parts of the city.

#WATCH | Telangana: Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Hyderabad city following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/gPuPk4fOqw — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2025

Jammu And Kashmir Rain

Several areas of the Poonch district woke up to a fresh spell of rain on Sunday morning.

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir | Several areas of the Poonch district wake up to a fresh spell of rain. pic.twitter.com/WxSLIIoIQI — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2025

Meanwhile, as per ANI, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board stated, "In view of the inclement weather advisory issued by IMD, Vaishno Devi Yatra shall remain suspended from 5th to 7th October 2025 & will resume on 8 October."

#WATCH | Katra, J&K | Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board tweets, "In view of the inclement weather advisory issued by IMD, Vaishno Devi Yatra shall remain suspended from 5th to 7th October 2025 & will resume on 8 October."



(Visuals from the Baan Ganga entry point) pic.twitter.com/hIa9MCBbMj — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2025

Tamil Nadu's Heavy Rain Forecast

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a weather alert forecasting heavy rainfall across 12 districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupattur, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, and Sivaganga districts are expected to witness intense downpours, accompanied by thunder and lightning in some places.

According to the latest bulletin, widespread rainfall was reported across most parts of the state on Saturday.

On the other hand, as per IANS, in addition to the heavy spells, light to moderate rain is forecast across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from Monday through October 10.

Authorities have urged the public to stay alert and avoid waterlogged areas, while farmers have been advised to plan fieldwork and harvesting activities accordingly.

(with agencies' inputs)