/Telangana woman arrested for drowning 9-month-old daughter in Bairamulguda lake

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly drowning her nine-month-old daughter in Bairamulguda Lake under the LB Nagar Police Station limits in Hyderabad, police said. According to the police, the accused, identified as Lokasani Rajeshwari, a resident of Injapur, allegedly threw her infant daughter, Anuradha, into the lake, leading to the child's death.
"A woman named Lokasani Rajeshwari, aged 34, a native of Injapur, allegedly drowned her 9-month-old daughter, Anuradha, in Bairamulguda Lake. The infant died. The accused was in an intoxicated condition. The deceased baby's body has been shifted for post-mortem examination. The mother has been taken into custody, and an investigation is underway," an LB Nagar Police official said.
The baby's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, while the accused remains in police custody. Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
In a separate case on Saturday, Balapur Police rescued a four-day-old baby and foiled an alleged attempt to sell the newborn in Hyderabad.
According to the police, Waheeda Khatoon, a resident of Chandrayangutta, allegedly approached a woman named Mehrunnisa in Barkas with an offer to sell the baby. The child was initially priced at Rs 6 lakh before the amount was reportedly reduced to Rs 5 lakh.
The alleged deal was first planned in Shaheen Nagar before being shifted to an area near JGR Function Hall in Pahadishareef. Acting on a tip-off, social activist Safiya Mahi worked with Balapur Police to set up a trap.
Police intervened just before the alleged transaction, rescued the newborn safely and arrested Waheeda Khatoon.
Investigators said the baby's mother, a resident of Golconda, had given birth on Tuesday and was discharged from a hospital in Malakpet the same day.
Balapur Police have launched a detailed investigation to determine whether others were involved in the alleged attempt to traffic the newborn.
(With ANI inputs)
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