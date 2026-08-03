/Telangana woman arrested for drowning 9-month-old daughter in Bairamulguda lake

"A woman named Lokasani Rajeshwari, aged 34, a native of Injapur, allegedly drowned her 9-month-old daughter, Anuradha, in Bairamulguda Lake. The infant died. The accused was in an intoxicated condition. The deceased baby's body has been shifted for post-mortem examination. The mother has been taken into custody, and an investigation is underway," an LB Nagar Police official said.