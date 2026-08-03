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Telangana woman arrested for drowning 9-month-old daughter in Bairamulguda lake

According to the police, the accused, identified as Lokasani Rajeshwari, a resident of Injapur, allegedly threw her infant daughter, Anuradha, into the lake, leading to the child's death.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 06:42 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 06:42 AM IST
Telangana woman arrested for drowning 9-month-old daughter in Bairamulguda lake
Image Credit: Representational Photo: ANI

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