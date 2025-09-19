Telangana Youth Shot Dead By Cops In US: Here’s What We Know So Far

A student from Telangana was fatally shot by police officers in Santa Clara, California, after he allegedly attacked his roommate with a knife. The incident, which took place earlier this month, has left the family of the deceased seeking assistance from Indian authorities to bring his mortal remains back home.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 09:20 AM IST | Source: Bureau