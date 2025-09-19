Telangana Youth Shot Dead By Cops In US: Here’s What We Know So Far
A student from Telangana was fatally shot by police officers in Santa Clara, California, after he allegedly attacked his roommate with a knife. The incident, which took place earlier this month, has left the family of the deceased seeking assistance from Indian authorities to bring his mortal remains back home.
Trending Photos
A student from Telangana was fatally shot by police officers in Santa Clara, California, after he allegedly attacked his roommate with a knife. The incident, which took place earlier this month, has left the family of the deceased seeking assistance from Indian authorities to bring his mortal remains back home.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement