"In 2022, it was from this very platform that we launched 5G in the country. Then, in 2023, I spoke about how India was moving from 5G rollout towards 5G reach-out. And today, we are all seeing that 5G connectivity has reached every district of the country. Today, there are more than 5.5 lakh base stations in India, from where 5G networks are operating. And mobile internet speed is 10 times higher compared to 2022," the Prime Minister said.