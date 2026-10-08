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'Telecom is more than networks': PM Modi lauds industry's role in governance

He said IMC had evolved into a platform showcasing India's progress and aspirations in the telecom and digital sectors.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 12:01 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 12:01 PM IST
'Telecom is more than networks': PM Modi lauds industry's role in governance

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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