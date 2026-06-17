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Telegram moves Delhi HC against centre's ban ahead of NEET UG Re-Exam

Telegram Ban: According to reports, Telegram has argued before the court that the blanket restriction is disproportionate and adversely affects millions of legitimate users.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 11:34 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
Telegram moves Delhi HC against centre's ban ahead of NEET UG Re-Exam

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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