/Telegram moves Delhi HC against centre's ban ahead of NEET UG Re-Exam

Telegram Ban: Messaging platform Telegram has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the Centre's decision to temporarily restrict access to the app ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21.
The matter is expected to be heard by the court shortly.
According to reports by ANI, Telegram has mentioned the matter before a bench of Justice Tejas Karia, who agreed to hear the plea shortly.
Telegram has argued before the court that the blanket restriction is disproportionate and adversely affects millions of legitimate users who rely on the platform for communication, education and business purposes.
The company has sought judicial intervention against the temporary block order.
The government's decision followed investigations indicating that several groups on the platform were allegedly being used to circulate fake NEET question papers and scam students by claiming access to leaked examination material.
Authorities stated that the restriction was intended to prevent misinformation and protect candidates from fraud ahead of the high-stakes examination.
In addition to restricting access to Telegram, the government reportedly directed the platform to disable its message-editing feature for a limited period. Officials believe the feature had been exploited to alter older posts and falsely create the impression that question papers had been leaked before the examination.
The controversy has sparked debate among technology experts, civil rights groups and political leaders.
While supporters of the move argue that extraordinary measures are necessary to ensure a fair examination process, critics contend that restricting an entire platform may not address the root cause of paper leaks and could inconvenience ordinary users.
Meanwhile, the NTA has reiterated that no candidate can access the NEET UG 2026 question paper before the examination and has urged students and parents not to trust claims circulating on social media or messaging platforms.
The agency has advised aspirants to rely only on official communications for exam-related updates.
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