/Telegram row reaches Delhi HC: Centre defends temporary ban over NEET paper leak, platform calls decision a ‘mistake’

New Delhi: The debate over Telegram’s temporary restriction in India reached the Delhi High Court this week, with the Centre defending its decision to block the platform till June 22 and calling it a necessary step to address concerns about exam security, online crime networks and misuse of digital tools.
The government told the court that the action was taken in the run-up to the NEET re-examination scheduled for June 21. According to the submission filed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Telegram’s structure makes it particularly vulnerable to misuse. He argued that its bot system allows large-scale circulation of misleading content and helps build networks that are difficult to detect through normal monitoring.
The Centre told the court that Telegram’s architecture has been used in ways that go beyond simple messaging. It said the platform supports both large public channels and groups with up to 2 lakh members that makes it possible for content to spread fast and far and wide. It also pointed to the use of bots and usernames instead of phone numbers, saying this reduces traceability and helps users involved in illegal activity avoid identification.
In its affidavit, the government described the messaging app as a platform that has increasingly been used for coordination involving unlawful activities. It said channels such as “NEET mafia” were found sharing material relating to alleged paper leaks, including claims of advance booking of exam papers, payment methods and circulation of exam-related content. The channel, according to the government, had 18,617 subscribers.
The Centre also told the court that Telegram is being used for sharing extremist content, along with links associated with terror-related networks. It further said the platform has been associated with circulation of child sexual abuse material, pirated films, web series and other paid digital content without permission. Another concern raised was the alleged role of bots in making personal data such as cell phone numbers and Aadhaar-linked details accessible.
Officials argued that in situations where illegal and legal content spreads at scale on the same platform, separating the two becomes difficult in real time. They said that under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, blocking action was necessary without delay, especially during a sensitive period such as the NEET examination cycle. According to the affidavit, any delay could have affected public order and created unrest among students.
The Centre also told the court that Telegram’s cloud-based system enables rapid content distribution and allows posts to be edited, which could be misused to change information after circulation. Along with the temporary ban, the government had also directed that the platform disable editing of posted messages until June 30.
The Delhi High Court’s vacation bench, led by Justice Tejas Karia, heard arguments from both sides and has reserved its order on the matter.
Telegram, in its challenge, said that blocking the entire platform was neither justified nor in line with constitutional principles. Appearing for the company, Senior Advocate Dhruv Mehta argued that targeted removal of problematic content was a more balanced approach.
He said there was no emergency that justified such a broad restriction and pointed out that the government could have directed removal of specific posts instead of acting against the entire app.
Telegram also informed the court that it had taken down over 900 links related to NEET exam leaks and was using artificial intelligence tools, machine learning systems and human moderation to detect violations.
The company’s CEO Pavel Durov also posted on on X, stating that the restriction affects over 150 million users in India, most of whom were not involved in any wrongdoing. “This move affects more than 150 million regular Telegram users in India, not the ‘insiders’ who leaked exam content,” he said.
He further added, “And the ban stopped nothing. The leaks simply moved to other apps. In recent weeks, we have removed hundreds of channels in India sharing leaked exam material and scams. We are also making the ‘edited’ label more visible to prevent fraud using backdated edits. Telegram is a good thing. Banning it, even temporarily, is a mistake.”
India’s IT ministry banned Telegram for one week because some users shared leaked exam questions.— Pavel Durov (@durov) June 16, 2026
This punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India — not the insiders who leaked the exam materials.
And the ban hasn't stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps. https://t.co/CzQWN4mXfb
Over the past few weeks, we removed hundreds of channels sharing leaked exam materials and related scams in India.— Pavel Durov (@durov) June 16, 2026
We’re also making the “edited” label more visible to prevent backdating scams.
Telegram is a force for good. Banning it — even temporarily — is a mistake.
The Centre has defended its decision, adding that the action was taken in the interest of exam integrity and to prevent misuse of online platforms during a sensitive period.
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