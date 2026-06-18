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  • /Telegram row reaches Delhi HC: Centre defends temporary ban over NEET paper leak, platform calls decision a ‘mistake’

Telegram row reaches Delhi HC: Centre defends temporary ban over NEET paper leak, platform calls decision a ‘mistake’

The debate over Telegram’s temporary restriction in India reached the Delhi High Court this week, with the Centre defending its decision to block the platform till June 22 and calling it a necessary step to address concerns about exam security, online crime networks and misuse of digital tools.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 12:33 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 12:35 AM IST
Telegram row reaches Delhi HC: Centre defends temporary ban over NEET paper leak, platform calls decision a ‘mistake’
Image Credit: Representational image. (AI)

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