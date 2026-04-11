'Mera chopper nikal jayega': Nagaland minister Temjen Imna along wins internet again with witty response to fan | VIDEO

Nagaland's minister for higher education and tourism, Temjen Imna Along, is well-known for his charming humour, and his down-to-earth attitude, and now he has once again become a viral sensation. Recently, in an irresistible new video, he can be seen engaging with a female fan while on his way through a packed venue with various supporters behind him.

This is the first time that Minister Along has appeared in a silly and lighthearted manner, and he did so in a way that made you feel good about having encountered a unique person in the world of politics. The female fan was very determined to stop the minister to get a photo taken with him, but he was in a rush.

Minister Along could have easily told the female fan that he could not take her photo. Instead, he flashed a huge grin and said, "I'm leaving on my helicopter! Next time!" He instantly made the moment a comedic and lighthearted one as the people who were with him burst out laughing.

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As of now, many social media users are referring to him as the "Coolest Politician" because the connection he has made with his social media audience breaks from the stereotypical "serious" image of politicians in India.

One user wrote, "down-to-earth and relatable!" Another user said, "He handles fame so well." We need more leaders who are this good at not taking themselves too seriously." His cross-cultural appeal from "Mumbai loves you" to "respected sir" demonstrates the extent of his popularity throughout India.

A case study in modern political branding

The minister's popularity demonstrates the efficacy of authentic digital branding. His direct engagement with citizens, sometimes using self-deprecating humour about his lifestyle and bachelor status, has successfully created a bridge between government and youth; his latest viral moment demonstrates that in the social media era, a 'human first' philosophy can be an asset to politicians.

Essential technology for staying in the digital spotlight

Being able to capture viral moments in real-time and continue connecting while travelling to remote locations requires high-performance technology that can withstand the rigours of travelling and creating digital content.

Best tools to capture every candid moment

Whether you are a digital creator documenting the daily life of a prominent political leader or an island resident capturing experiences with the community you live in, you will find that the Apple iPad Pro (with M4 chip) is the ideal tool for field production because it allows you to create amazing content with the power of the M4 chip and the awesomeness of the Ultra Retina XDR display, along with speed and clarity, enabling you to edit high-resolution viral content on-the-go.

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