Delhi

Temperature soars to over 40 degree in parts of Delhi; rain, thunderstorm expected today

Weather stations at Palam and Ayanagar recorded a maximum of 40.4 degrees Celsius and 40.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, which was three notches more than the normal.

File Photo

New Delhi: The mercury in the national capital neared the 40 degrees celsius-mark on Thursday (April 16), the India Meteorological Department said. As per the IMD data, the city recorded a maximum of 39.6 degrees Celsius, which was three notches more than normal, and a minimum of 21.9 degrees Celsius.

Weather stations at Palam and Ayanagar recorded a maximum of 40.4 degrees Celsius and 40.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. Humidity levels oscillated between 21 and 58 per cent.

The IMD said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius till April 20.

The weatherman predicted a partly cloudy sky, light rain or thundershower, with winds gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour, on Friday whereas the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 38 and 23 degrees Celsius. 

