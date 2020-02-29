Temperature to dip by 3-4 degrees as Delhi ends February with fresh rain spell

New Delhi: The mercury, which soared in the national capital in the last few days, dipped following rains in several parts of the city on Saturday (February 29).

"The rain is due to a western disturbance. The summer should have started from March 1, but tomorrow the temperature will dip by three to four degrees," Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional meteorological centre at the Indian Meteorological Department, told IANS.

The month of March will also start with showers. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted "light rain or drizzle" for Sunday.

The temperature will, however, start soaring a few notches from March 10, said Srivastava.

The maximum and minimum temperatures today are likely to hover over 24 degrees and 16 degrees, respectively.

Due to gusty winds, the air quality has also improved a bit and is in the "moderate" category. Air Index (AQI) has dropped down to 113.