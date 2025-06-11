Temple Vandalism In West Bengal Sparks Fresh Mamata Banerjee Vs BJP War

New Delhi: In a disturbing echo of familiar tensions, communal violence broke out in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, leaving a trail of destruction and questions about the state's law and order. The incident occurred when a dispute over encroachment near a Shiva temple in Rabindra Nagar escalated into full-blown riots. In today's DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed that the violence has once again let down the head of the state, which is known for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant traditions.

The incident started with a seemingly innocuous dispute over encroachment. Devotees had constructed a Tulsi Mandap in front of the temple, but some vendors had set up fruit stalls in the area. When devotees asked them to move, tensions flared up, and violence erupted.

The situation quickly spiralled out of control, with rioters vandalizing nearby shops, houses, and vehicles. The police vehicle was attacked, and tear gas shells had to be fired to disperse the crowd. What was striking was the brazenness of the rioters, who carried out their destructive spree just 10 steps away from the police station.

The violence continued for five hours, from 12 noon to 5 pm, with the rioters showing no fear of the law. The proximity to the CM's office and state police headquarters only added to the concern. The BJP seized upon the incident to question the Mamata Banerjee government's law and order record.

The BJP has seized upon the incident to question the Mamata Banerjee government's law and order record. West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the police's inaction was due to the government's "Muslim appeasement policy."