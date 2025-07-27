Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2937689https://zeenews.india.com/india/temples-submerged-at-ujjain-s-ram-ghat-after-torrential-rainfall-in-madhya-pradesh-2937689.html
NewsIndia
HEAVYRAINFALL

Temples Submerged At Ujjain’s Ram Ghat After Torrential Rainfall In Madhya Pradesh

Heavy rainfall in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, has led to flooding at the Ram Ghat, one of the most sacred sites along the Kshipra River. Several temples located on the ghat have been partially or fully submerged. Authorities are monitoring the situation and warning locals and pilgrims to stay cautious as the water levels continue to rise.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2025, 02:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Temples Submerged At Ujjain’s Ram Ghat After Torrential Rainfall In Madhya Pradesh Representaive Image ( Photo: Ram Mandir, Ujjain/ Meta AI)

Heavy rains have lashed Ujjain over the past 24 hours, causing the Kshipra River to overflow and flood the Ram Ghat area, one of the holiest sites in the city. The rising river waters have submerged several temples situated along the ghat, disrupting religious activities and raising concerns among devotees and local residents.

Visuals from the site show temple spires barely visible above the floodwaters, with platforms used for rituals and prayers completely underwater. Ram Ghat is not only a key pilgrimage spot for Hindus but also a major location for religious festivals like the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Local authorities have issued advisories to residents and tourists to avoid venturing close to the riverbank. “We are closely monitoring the situation. So far, no casualties or major damage have been reported. Precautionary measures are being taken,” a district official said.

Devotees who had come for early morning rituals had to be turned away, as access points to the ghat were blocked due to waterlogging and safety concerns.

Meteorological officials have forecast more rain in the region over the next 48 hours, prompting alerts across low-lying areas of Ujjain. The city’s disaster management team is on standby in case evacuation or rescue efforts become necessary.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by riverfront religious sites during monsoon season and the growing need for climate-resilient infrastructure in vulnerable heritage zones.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK