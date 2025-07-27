Temples Submerged At Ujjain’s Ram Ghat After Torrential Rainfall In Madhya Pradesh

Heavy rains have lashed Ujjain over the past 24 hours, causing the Kshipra River to overflow and flood the Ram Ghat area, one of the holiest sites in the city. The rising river waters have submerged several temples situated along the ghat, disrupting religious activities and raising concerns among devotees and local residents.

Visuals from the site show temple spires barely visible above the floodwaters, with platforms used for rituals and prayers completely underwater. Ram Ghat is not only a key pilgrimage spot for Hindus but also a major location for religious festivals like the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh | Temples at the Ram Ghat inundated due to the heavy rain in the area. pic.twitter.com/rOb3f9NjeK — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2025

Local authorities have issued advisories to residents and tourists to avoid venturing close to the riverbank. “We are closely monitoring the situation. So far, no casualties or major damage have been reported. Precautionary measures are being taken,” a district official said.

Devotees who had come for early morning rituals had to be turned away, as access points to the ghat were blocked due to waterlogging and safety concerns.

Meteorological officials have forecast more rain in the region over the next 48 hours, prompting alerts across low-lying areas of Ujjain. The city’s disaster management team is on standby in case evacuation or rescue efforts become necessary.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by riverfront religious sites during monsoon season and the growing need for climate-resilient infrastructure in vulnerable heritage zones.