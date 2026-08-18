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Ten leopard skins seized in UP, Delhi-based wildlife NGO accused of poacher nexus

Two men associated with the NGO have been arrested as investigators trace the origin of the seized skins. The Wildlife SOS has denied wrongdoing and said it will cooperate with the probe.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 09:51 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 09:51 PM IST
Ten leopard skins seized in UP, Delhi-based wildlife NGO accused of poacher nexus

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