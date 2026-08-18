/Ten leopard skins seized in UP, Delhi-based wildlife NGO accused of poacher nexus

New Delhi: The seizure of 10 leopard skins on a highway in Uttar Pradesh has led to an investigation in Madhya Pradesh. Officials are examining an alleged link between a wildlife conservation organisation and a poaching network.
The case began on July 23, when four suspected poachers were arrested on the Gwalior-Agra highway with 10 alleged leopard skins. Wildlife SOS, an NGO that works to protect and rescue wildlife, particularly animals affected by illegal captivity, trafficking, habitat loss and human-wildlife conflict, had at the time credited its Forest Watch unit with helping track the operation.
But the story changed after the Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) began tracing where the skins had come from. Investigators arrested alleged wildlife trader Bhagwan Singh, alias Salim, on August 11 and his associate, Wasim, two days later. According to the Madhya Pradesh forest department, both were associated with the NGO, with Singh reportedly on its payroll for at least five years.
Investigators are now looking into whether the two men were involved in a poaching network and whether seizures credited to the NGO were actually part of a much more complicated operation.
The breakthrough came when STSF teams found three leg-hold traps in the forests around Shivpuri and Morena. According to officials, investigators believe Singh and others used a Wildlife SOS vehicle to move through forest areas and distribute traps to selected hunters. The traps were allegedly sourced from Haryana.
Investigators also found several sites where leopards carcasses had allegedly been buried. Samples have been sent to the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun for DNA analysis to determine whether they match the seized skins.
The investigation is also examining the possibility that the trapping network could have affected other protected animals. Forest officials have not ruled out the possibility that tigers may also have been caught, although tiger presence in parts of the Shivpuri forest area is described as sporadic.
The most serious allegation being examined is not simply whether people associated to the NGO were involved with poachers. Investigators are also looking into whether some poaching activity was deliberately allowed or organised so that subsequent arrests could be presented as anti-poaching successes.
Officials said they have found substantial digital evidence and are examining whether Wildlife SOS CEO Kartick Satyanarayan had organised poaching and staged seizures for personal or institutional gain.
One theory being examined is that such seizures could help build an anti-poaching profile, which in turn could strengthen an organisation's appeal to donors and grant-making bodies. That is an allegation under investigation, not an established finding.
A forest official also questioned why, if the operation was an undercover attempt to catch poachers, the alleged network continued until 10 leopards had been killed. The question has come under scrutiny in the probe.
Investigators are also looking at an earlier seizure in Tamil Nadu. According to forest department sources, Singh and Wasim were present in the Sathyamangalam forest area in 2023 when authorities seized a tiger skin, a leopard skin and a tiger skeleton.
The Wildlife SOS had claimed credit for that operation as well, including the subsequent conviction of the poachers. Investigators are now checking whether the presence and role of the two men in that case has any connection with the ongoing probe.
The MP STSF has issued a notice to Satyanarayan asking him to appear before the investigating officer in Shivpuri on August 17.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Wildlife Warden Sameeta Rajoura said the state is coordinating with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) as the investigation progresses.
The probe is also likely to raise questions about the way Wildlife SOS operates rescue facilities in different states. Founded by Satyanarayan and Geeta Seshamani in 1995, the organisation works with state governments through memorandums of understanding (MoU) and runs several wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facilities.
The NGO has rejected the allegations. In a statement, Satyanarayan acknowledged that Wasim is a Wildlife SOS director and therefore on the organisation's payroll. He said the organisation also works with a network of volunteers and people it calls "Forest Friends", who provide information and leads relating to wildlife.
He said his NGO is a law-abiding organisation that has worked with law enforcement agencies against poaching for decades. He also said the organisation has not been shown the alleged digital evidence and therefore cannot comment on its contents or authenticity.
He described the allegations as an attempt to damage the reputation of both himself and the organisation, and said the Wildlife SOS would cooperate with legitimate investigations and legal proceedings.
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