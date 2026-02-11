Ten schools in Chandigarh and Mohali evacuated after bomb threat

Ten schools in Chandigarh and Mohali received bomb threats on Wednesday, leading authorities to suspend classes and send students home. Police teams were deployed to secure the campuses and ensure student safety.

Police said that several prominent schools in Mohali received threatening emails, prompting immediate action. Bomb disposal units, anti-sabotage teams, ARP personnel, and police officers, including senior officials, were deployed to thoroughly check the campuses.

As a precaution, the schools were cordoned off, students and staff were sent home, and a thorough search was conducted. So far, authorities have found nothing suspicious, police said.

Speaking to ANI, SP City Mohali Dilpreet Singh said, "At around 7:30 today, many prominent schools in Mohali received a threatening email. Our bomb disposal team, our ARP team, our anti-sabotage team, and our police station forces, along with all RGOs, DSPs, and SPs, are on the field checking thoroughly. As a matter of precaution, we have cordoned off all these schools, given a holiday to the students and teachers inside, and are conducting searches. We haven't found anything suspicious yet."

Earlier bomb threat

Earlier on January 28, thirty schools across the Union Territory of Chandigarh received bomb threat emails, prompting a rapid response from police and emergency services. The threats targeted 22 private schools and eight government schools. Upon receiving the alerts, Anti-Sabotage Teams, Bomb Disposal Squads, local police units, and emergency services, including fire, ambulance, and PCR team,s were deployed to the affected campuses to conduct thorough inspections. After detailed searches, authorities confirmed that no suspicious or explosive materials were found.

Delhi schools bomb threat mails

The recent threats in Chandigarh and Mohali follow a series of bomb threat emails sent to multiple schools in Delhi just a day earlier, which led to evacuations and extensive security checks.

While most bomb threats in Delhi over the past year have proven to be false alarms, schools continue to follow strict safety protocols whenever such warnings are received. In October last year alone, over 200 schools in Delhi received threat emails in a single day, and more than 500 such incidents were reported throughout 2024.

(This is a developing story.)