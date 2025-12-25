In a chilling incident in Pithampur industrial town of Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, a tenant allegedly slit the throat of the landlord’s son and pushed him from the second floor, killing him instantly. The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Akshay Phulware, while the accused, 33-year-old Anil Vishwakarma, reportedly lived as a tenant on the second floor. Police said both were previously friends.

Akshay’s younger brother told investigators that the two had a verbal altercation, and he tried to intervene. “After some time, Vishwakarma picked up a knife, slit my brother’s throat, and pushed him down,” he said.

Akshay was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Pithampur Sector 1 police reached the scene immediately and have launched a full-scale investigation.

Pithampur Sector 1 police station SHO, O.P. Ahir, said that he found a lot of blood at the spot. The body has been sent for the post-mortem, and further investigation was underway, he added.

The police officer said that following the initial investigation, a case has been registered, and the accused Anil Vishwakarma has been booked under multiple sections of the BNS, including murder.

An extensive search operation has begun to trace the accused, who escaped soon after the incident.

Akshay was running a grocery shop on the ground floor of the building and lived with his parents, a younger brother, and two sisters on the first floor.

While the accused Anil Vishwakarma, a resident of Satna district, was living on the second floor of the building as a tenant for the last two years.

"The reason behind the brutal killing was yet to be known as the family members are in deep shock. Meanwhile, multiple teams have been deployed to trace and nab the accused," the police officer said.

(With IANS inputs)