Tennis legend Leander Paes joins BJP ahead of Bengal Assembly polls
Paes had recently met BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Kolkata, fueling speculation about his entry into the party.
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Ahead of the West Bengal elections, Indian tennis legend Leander Paes joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, March 31, in Kolkata, in the presence of senior leaders including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar.
Paes had recently met BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Kolkata, fueling speculation about his entry into the party.
Previously, he had joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021 and campaigned for the party during the 2022 Goa elections, although he did not contest any polls.
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