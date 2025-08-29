Tensions Escalate In Bihar: Congress, BJP Workers Clash Over Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi

BJP and Congress party workers clashed with each other in Bihar on Friday during a BJP protest against abusive remarks made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra.’

The video surfaced online, shows a large crowd from both parties attacking each other outside the Bihar Congress office at Patna with their party's representative flags.

Video:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: BJP and Congress workers clash as the former staged a protest against the latter in front of the Congress office. pic.twitter.com/p1tt2bytzD — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2025



Reacting to the altercation between Congress and BJP workers in Patna, BJP leader Nitin Nabin said, "Every son of Bihar will give a befitting reply to Congress for insulting a mother. We will take revenge for this."

According to the police, a large number of BJP workers gathered at the Ashram gate and raised slogans against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders.

The protest soon turned violent when Congress workers came out in retaliation, leading to a major clash between the two sides.

Both groups reportedly attacked each other with sticks and also resorted to stone pelting. Several workers from both parties sustained injuries in the incident.

The controversy erupted after a purported video from Darbhanga went viral, showing an unidentified individual using a Hindi expletive against PM Modi on the stage during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' after snatching the microphone.

The offensive incident took place as Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were about to arrive in the area and people waiting for them climbed the dais.

The man who hurled the abuses has been arrested and the police are on the lookout for others.