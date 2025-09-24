Clashes Erupt In Leh Amid Ongoing Protests For Statehood And Sixth Schedule | Video

In a dramatic turn of events, a peaceful protest advocating for statehood and the implementation of the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh descended into chaos on Wednesday.

The unrest was triggered by the deteriorating health of two individuals who have been on a 35-day hunger strike, launched by prominent educationist Sonam Wangchuk, to highlight demands for constitutional guarantees. The protesters, identified as Sri Anchuk and Anchuk Dolma, fell ill amid the ongoing demonstrations, prompting immediate medical attention.

Their worsening condition acted as a catalyst for heightened emotions, leading to stone-throwing at the Leh Hill Council building. The situation turned chaotic, with several vehicles set ablaze and confrontations erupting between protesters and police.

In response, security forces were deployed in large numbers to restore order, with officials describing the atmosphere as tense but under control.

#WATCH | Leh, Ladakh: BJP Office in Leh set on fire during a massive protest by the people of Ladakh demanding statehoothe d and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule turned into clashes with Police. https://t.co/yQTyrMUK7q pic.twitter.com/x4VqkV8tdd — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025

Tensions escalated further when a group of youth took to the streets, expressing their frustration through stone-pelting. Prominent environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 15 days, is among those leading the protests demanding Sixth Schedule protections, statehood, and other safeguards for the people of Ladakh. The protests have gained momentum since the abrogation of Article 370, which many locals believe has undermined their rights and identity.

As tensions rise, the community remains divided over the path forward. Supporters of Wangchuk and other activists continue to rally for their cause, while authorities are working to restore order and engage in dialogue, though no concrete resolution has been reached so far.

Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike

The protests have gained significant attention since Sonam Wangchuk launched his hunger strike to highlight demands for constitutional guarantees for Ladakh. His initiative has focused on the need for statehood and protections under the Sixth Schedule, particularly in the aftermath of Article 370's abrogation.

Support for the movement remains strong, with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and other local leaders emphasizing the urgency of their demands. “Our demand is immediate action. The people of Ladakh cannot wait any longer,” said one protest leader.

Organizers have indicated that the central government has scheduled October 6 for discussions regarding their demands, but protesters are insisting on an earlier resolution.

Shutdown In Kargil On Thursday

In a show of solidarity, Kargil will observe a complete shutdown on Thursday in support of the agitation. Sajad Kargali, a member of the organizing committee in Kargil, stated, “The movement is gaining momentum. Tomorrow, Kargil will remain shut to show solidarity and send a strong message to New Delhi.”

As the protests continue to draw large crowds of men, women, and youth, demands for constitutional safeguards and political rights for Ladakh remain at the forefront. Authorities have maintained tight security around sensitive buildings and protest sites while engaging in dialogue with community leaders, though no concrete conclusions have been reached so far.

