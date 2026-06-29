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  • /Terrifying landslide in Arunachal : Biker escapes death as debris blocks the Siji River | WATCH

Terrifying landslide in Arunachal : Biker escapes death as debris blocks the Siji River | WATCH

Nine districts in Arunachal Pradesh, including Keyi Panyor, Papum Pare, Leparada and Lower Subansiri, have been severely hit by floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains,

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 02:14 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 02:16 PM IST
Terrifying landslide in Arunachal : Biker escapes death as debris blocks the Siji River | WATCH
Image Credit: (Screengrab/ @Kyangs_Thang/X)

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