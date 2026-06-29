/Terrifying landslide in Arunachal : Biker escapes death as debris blocks the Siji River | WATCH

A video of a motorcyclist who narrowly escaped death has been widely shared across social media platforms. The incident that occurred in Arunachal Pradesh on June 28, 2026, at the Siji block point in Lower Siang district highlights the deep infrastructure challenges and hazards that grip northeast India as relentless monsoon downpours continue.
The dramatic footage shows a biker gingerly navigating a narrow, mud-slicked section of a mountain pass cut straight into the side of a cliff. When the unstable slope gave way, the rider reached the middle of the badly damaged area. In a flash, the whole shelf of road disappeared, and rider and bike went down a steep, crumbling, vertical slope.
The earth, trees torn from their roots, a moving mass of heavy boulders, rolled down the hillside and fell into the Siji River below, sending up huge plumes of thick mud and dust. The rider was pulled down by the collapsing terrain, but by some miracle, he was able to scramble out of the moving debris completely unharmed, say local administrative reports.
The survival of the rider is being hailed as an extraordinary stroke of luck, but the sheer scale of the landslip has sparked a secondary environmental crisis. The huge amount of rock and mud has blocked the flow of the Siji River above Likabali checkpost, creating an unstable artificial lake.
The administration of the Lower Siang district has issued a public advisory in view of the fear of a catastrophic structural failure of this natural debris dam. Officials say if the temporary barrier were to break without warning, it would unleash a powerful flash flood that would threaten homes, livestock and bridges downstream.
People living in the areas on either side of the river and extending into the neighbouring Assam district of Dhemaji, where the Siji becomes the Gai river have been told to move immediately to safer high ground.
Hair raising video from Arunachal Pradesh shows a biker riding a landslide (28.06.2026)— Kyang Thang (@Kyangs_Thang) June 28, 2026
Amidst incessant rains across NE India, a video from Siji, Lower Siang shows a landslide carrying a biker down with it & blocking the Siji River.
Luckily, the biker escaped unharmed. He… pic.twitter.com/ypRiZRQjQJ
The disaster comes in the context of a broader regional weather crisis. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red and Orange Alerts for several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, with isolated rainfall of more than 200 mm in 24 hours.
So far at least nine districts, including Keyi Panyor, Papum Pare, Leparada and Lower Subansiri, have been severely hit by floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains, leaving casualties, missing persons, and widespread damage to structures. National Highway 13 and other arterial lifelines are blocked at many places.
Arunachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) and the local police have issued a stern travel advisory urging commuters and tourists to refrain from undertaking any non-essential travel on these hilly terrains till the heavy monsoon spell subsides and the slopes stabilise.
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