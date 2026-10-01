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  • /Terrifying video from Assam: Speeding SUV hits minor, flees with sparks flying from rim

Terrifying video from Assam: Speeding SUV hits minor, flees with sparks flying from rim

The Scorpio was finally stopped in Nagaon after a nearly 40-kilometre chase, and two men travelling in the SUV were arrested. Police are investigating the collision, the attempted escape and damage to other vehicles and road infrastructure.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 11:41 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 11:41 PM IST
Terrifying video from Assam: Speeding SUV hits minor, flees with sparks flying from rim
Image Credit: (Photo: Screen Grab/Viral Video)

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