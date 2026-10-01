/Terrifying video from Assam: Speeding SUV hits minor, flees with sparks flying from rim

New Delhi: A speeding SUV, a trail of sparks and a harrowing 40-kilometre pursuit turned a night on Assam’s National Highway 36 into a scene of chaos.
On the night of September 30, a Mahindra Scorpio travelling from Karbi Anglong towards Kathiatoli struck a minor in the Dhowa-Haldhiati area of Nagaon district. Instead of pulling over to offer help, the driver stepped on the accelerator, attempting to melt into the darkness of the highway.
What followed was a desperate and high-speed bid to escape accountability. The collision left one of the SUV’s tyres severely damaged, shredded down to the wheel. But the driver refused to stop. As the vehicle hurtled down the tarmac, the bare metal rim ground against the road surface, spewing a continuous stream of bright sparks into the night sky. The dramatic scene was captured in video clips that soon circulated across social platforms.
Alerted by the incident, local residents and police officers mounted an immediate pursuit. The chase spanned nearly 40 kilometers along the highway toward Nagaon, with the fleeing vehicle causing further destruction along its path. In its bid to evade capture, the reckless driver allegedly rammed into other vehicles, smashed through a police barricade and rammed structural fixtures at the Doboka toll gate. It left a trail of broken metal and infrastructure damage behind.
#WATCH | A speeding SUV crashed into a police barricade and a minor in the Akashi Ganga area of Hojai district on Wednesday night, September 30. Despite suffering severe damage and a tyre burst in the impact, the SUV continued driving away from the spot.— GPlus (@guwahatiplus) October 1, 2026
The Hojai police… pic.twitter.com/IuA1hPn7jZ
The chase finally came to an end when a team from the Nonoi Police Outpost managed to intercept and block the SUV, bearing registration number AS02AA0150. The police immediately detained two men travelling inside the vehicle, though their identities were withheld pending further preliminary questioning.
However, the drama did not end with the interception. As news of the hit-and-run spread, an angry crowd gathered at the spot where the Scorpio was forced to a halt. Enraged by the driver's actions and the destruction left in his wake, the agitated mob surrounded the stranded SUV and began vandalising it, smashing its windows before law enforcement officers could fully secure the perimeter and gain complete control of the scene.
Meanwhile, the injured child was rushed to a nearby medical facility for urgent treatment. Officials have not so far released an official update regarding the minor's medical condition. The Nagaon police have registered cases covering the initial hit-and-run, the hazardous police chase and the widespread destruction of public and private property.
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