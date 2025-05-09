In a major decision demonstrating increased military readiness, the Ministry of Defence has mobilized 14 of the 32 Territorial Army infantry battalions, India's reserve military force, for deployment nationwide until 2028. The directive, given by the Department of Military Affairs, is issued at a time of increased tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed lives.

Pursuant to defence officials, the Territorial Army is being deployed for "enhanced readiness and strategic buildup," reiterating India's resolve to be prepared for any escalation.

India, with almost 14.75 lakh active military and more than 16 lakh paramilitary troops, has a huge manpower and equipment edge over Pakistan, which has under seven lakh active military and around 2.9 lakh in paramilitary ranks. The comparison, according to figures from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), also reveals India's dominance in aerial assets, armoured vehicles, and artillery systems.

In exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 33 of the Territorial Army Rule 1948, the Central Government empowers Chief of the Army Staff to exercise the powers under that rule to call out every officer and every enrolled person of the Territorial Army to provide for essential… pic.twitter.com/eMiDhYouus — IANS (@ians_india) May 9, 2025

In the last 72 hours, India successfully warded off two waves of simultaneous drone and missile attacks by Pakistan, intercepting threats using its networked air defence system featuring the S-400 Triumf systems, Akash missiles, and the counter-UAS grid. Moreover, Indian air forces shot down Pakistani fighter jets that were attempting incursions.

India's military response began earlier this week with Operation Sindoor, a tri-service precision strike targeting nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These strikes reportedly eliminated over 100 terrorists and neutralised key infrastructure linked to past attacks, including the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

Operation Sindoor is India's first unified military operation involving all three services after the 1971 war against Pakistan. The government claimed the operation was in direct retaliation to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, including its suspected role in the Pahalgam attack that left 26 civilians dead.

India has also referred to Pakistan's past patronage of international terror groups, citing its suspected complicity in the 2005 London bombings. On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri restated India's stand, producing evidence of Islamabad's ongoing patronage of terror activities, and dismissing Pakistan's demand for an international investigation as a ploy.

With tensions still running high, security personnel throughout India are on high alert, and strategic deployments are being watched very closely by defence leadership.