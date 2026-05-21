Terror associate arrested in South Kashmir along with two hand grenades

Kulgam Police, in a joint operation with the Army and CRPF, claimed to have arrested an Over Ground Worker (OGW) and recovered explosive substances along with incriminating material. According to Kulgam Police, a joint operation conducted by 34 RR and 18 Battalion CRPF in Mohmadpora village of Kulgam led to the interception of a suspicious individual. During his personal search, officials recovered two hand grenades and incriminating posters from his possession, which authorities believe were intended for an imminent terror attack.

Multiple posters belonging to proscribed and banned terror organizations were also seized. Officials stated that these materials were primarily used for public intimidation and local recruitment drives.

The accused was identified as Aadil Hussain Lone, son of Mohd Sadiq Lone and a resident of Mohmadpora, Kulgam. He was arrested on the spot.

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Officials said Lone was tracked and intercepted near his native village by a specialized local police team carrying out a targeted operation.

Security sources revealed that Lone is a repeat offender who had previously been taken into custody by the Special Operations Group (SOG) Kulgam on April 29, 2026, less than a month before this arrest.

Police have classified him as an Over Ground Worker (OGW). According to officials, OGWs serve as the logistical backbone for active terrorists by facilitating the movement of arms, tracking security force movements, and distributing propaganda material.

A formal case has been registered under FIR No. 88/2026 at Kulgam Police Station. The charges invoked include Sections 13, 16, and 18-B of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).