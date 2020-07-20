Terror funding module of Lashkar e Taiba LeT busted in Jammu and Kashmir, Rs 1.5 lakh recovered

The Special Operations Group (SOG) Jammu and the Indian Army on Monday busted a terror funding module of the banned terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), on the basis of information received from reliable sources.

Initial information revealed that the LeT had activated a module of its members for carrying out terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir particularly in the Jammu region and in furtherance to this, delivery of funds was to take place in Jammu.

On this information, a team of SOG Jammu and Peer Mitha Police apprehended one Mubashir Bhat, son of Farooq Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Sazan Doda. Bhat is a part of the same module and had been tasked by the handlers from across the border to visit Jammu and collect a consignment of hawala money for further use by the terrorists and their supporters.

During the search of the person, a bag containing Rs 1.5 lakh was recovered, which was concealed in a tiffin box. During, initial questioning it was revealed that the money was sent by Haroon, a styled commander of LeT from Pakistan to be delivered to the terrorists through their over ground workers in Doda.

A case has been registered in Peer Mitha Police Station under section 17, 18, 20, 21, 38 and 40 of UAP Act 1967 and further investigation of the case is going on to unearth its linkages, modus operandi, etc.