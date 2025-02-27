Advertisement
Terror Funding: Security Agencies Arrest Terrorist In Delhi In Covert Operation

According to officials, the arrested terrorist was involved in terror funding and had links with proscribed terrorist organizations operating across the Line of Control (LoC). 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2025, 11:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi/Srinagar: In a joint covert operation, the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), CID Cell Delhi, and Delhi Police have arrested a terrorist in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Parvez Ahmad Khan alias PK, Sheikh Tajamul Islam, and Khalid, a resident of Farooq Colony, Bemina, Srinagar, was taken into custody following days of surveillance.

According to officials, Khan was involved in terror funding and had links with proscribed terrorist organizations operating across the Line of Control (LoC). He was allegedly facilitating the logistical and financial support of active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, channeling funds through various means from across the LoC into India.

“The money is being routed through different channels and pushed into India via couriers, including the arrested accused,” an official stated.

The operation was meticulously planned at the CIK Headquarters several days ago, with both technical and physical surveillance leading up to the arrest. The accused had been in hiding, evading law enforcement, and was allegedly preparing to flee from his current location.

The arrest was made in compliance with a warrant issued by a competent court in Srinagar. Following due legal procedure, transit remand was secured from a Delhi court, and the accused will be transported to Srinagar, where he will be produced before the relevant court for further proceedings.

