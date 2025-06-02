'Terror Has No Place': MP Shashi Tharoor Condemns Colorado Attack

New Delhi: All-party delegation leader and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has condemned a terror attack in Colorado, expressing relief that no lives were lost. The delegation's statement aligns with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's view that "terror has no place" in their countries.

In a post on X, Tharoor said that the MPs share the Secretary of State Marco Rubio's view that 'terror has no place' in our countries."

"Members of the Indian MPs' delegation learnt with concern about the terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, today. We are relieved there was no loss of life. We all share the Secretary of State Marco Rubio's view that 'terror has no place' in our countries," the Congress MP said.



According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the attack occurred in Boulder, Colorado, where a 45-year-old man, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, allegedly set fire to several peaceful Israeli supporters. The FBI has charged Soliman with carrying out a "targeted terror attack" that injured six people aged between 67 and 88. Soliman was shouting "Free Palestine" during the attack and was arrested at the scene.



The FBI further marked that the incident is being investigated as an act of "ideologically motivated violence". The attack took place near an event organized by "Run for Their Lives", a grassroots organization advocating for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.



The Indian parliamentary delegation, currently in Brazil and scheduled to visit the US tomorrow, was received at the airport in Brasilia by Sandeep Kumar Kujur, Charge d'Affaires of the Indian Embassy in Brazil. The delegation's condemnation of the attack reflects India's solidarity with the US in the fight against terrorism.



In a separate development, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss the Ukraine conflict and upcoming peace talks in Istanbul. Both sides emphasized the need for continued dialogue to achieve lasting peace. The call was initiated at Moscow's request, and Rubio reiterated President Donald Trump's appeal for direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

(With Inputs from ANI)