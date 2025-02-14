Terror Launch Pads, 150 Terrorists Active In PoK: Security Forces On High-Alert In J&K

J&K Security Situation: A high alert has been issued in Jammu and Kashmir to thwart terrorist infiltration attempts. Back-to-back meetings were held in Delhi, Kashmir, and Jammu, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Following rallies held by terror handlers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Kashmir Solidarity Day, intelligence agencies have reported attempts to revive dying terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

As a result, security across the region—from the Line of Control (LoC) to the International Border and hinterlands—has been heightened to foil any infiltration attempts. Reports indicate that terrorists plan to infiltrate in large numbers and disrupt border security. Sources in the Army revealed, “Around six launch pads, with more than 150 trained terrorists in Neelam Valley (PoK) and opposite Furkiyan Gali and Krishna Ghati near the LoC, have become active following the rallies in PoK on Kashmir Solidarity Day. These terrorists have been tasked with making every possible infiltration attempt to strengthen terror networks in Jammu and Kashmir.” Intelligence agencies also suggest that these terrorists plan to target Indian posts along the LoC to disturb the peace.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have made significant strides in dismantling terrorism and its ecosystem, an achievement that Pakistan seeks to undermine. To continue fueling unrest, Pakistan is constantly changing its strategy, but authorities are confident that terrorists can no longer re-establish their networks in the region. In response, security has been intensified across Jammu and Kashmir, from the International Border to the LoC, as well as in towns and cities.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V.K. Birdi, stated, “Jammu and Kashmir has implemented elaborate, multi-tier security arrangements—not just in Srinagar but also in other districts of the Kashmir zone. Round-the-clock security checkpoints and inter-district nakas have been intensified. We are utilizing drone technology and expanding CCTV coverage, not just in key areas but also in interior locations.”

Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s high-level security review meetings in New Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired meetings in Kashmir and Jammu to assess the security landscape. In these meetings, security forces were granted a free hand to crush terrorism in the region. The LG directed J&K Police and its various wings to work in close coordination and intensify counterterrorism efforts against those aiding and abetting terrorists.

Significantly, these meetings came just a week after Amit Shah’s security review in New Delhi, where top officials from the Army, Intelligence Bureau, J&K administration, and paramilitary forces were present.

Top security officials briefed LG Sinha on the current security scenario and the counterterrorism strategy, covering areas such as counterinsurgency, law and order, minority protection, and terrorist recruitment at the zonal, range, and district levels. The LG reiterated the zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, instructing JKP and security forces to eliminate terror networks operating in the shadows. He further stressed that those financing and supporting terrorism will face severe consequences.

A senior police official stated, “The primary objective of the meeting was to conduct a comprehensive review of various security agencies' operations. Based on fresh intelligence inputs, a new strategy has been finalized to combat terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring that the graph of terrorism does not rise again.”