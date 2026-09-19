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Terror networks shift to low-tech tactics as security forces tighten Kashmir grid

For years, counter-insurgency operations relied heavily on signals intelligence (SIGINT), mobile communication tracking and digital footprints to prevent terror strikes. However, terror networks have altered their communication protocols amid aggressive surveillance and frequent mobile internet clampdowns during operations.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 07:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 07:46 PM IST
Terror networks shift to low-tech tactics as security forces tighten Kashmir grid

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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