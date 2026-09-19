/Terror networks shift to low-tech tactics as security forces tighten Kashmir grid

Terror networks operating in the Kashmir Valley have increasingly shifted away from digital communication, prompting security forces to rework their operational strategy and strengthen their physical security grid across the region. With technological intercepts becoming less effective, terror outfits have increasingly reverted to using Over Ground Workers (OGWs) as physical couriers. Terror commanders operating from hideouts have reportedly stopped using mobile networks and smartphones and are instead relying on OGW networks to physically ferry instructions, operational blueprints and propaganda.