Terror plot to target convoys of security forces using IEDs foiled in J&K's Budgam

A plan by the terrorists to target convoys of security personnel using Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was foiled by the forces on Friday. In an encounter in Kanipora area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces killed a terrorist on Friday morning.

Following the encounter, an official of the Jammu and Kashmir Police told Zee News that movements of some terrorists had been observed over the past few days. “Their movements had been seen in the area for the past few days. There were inputs that they might target convoys of Indian Army or other security forces using IEDs,” he said.

According to the police, the reason for the terrorists hiding in the area was that it was just three kilometres away from the Srinagar bypass road, on which convoys of defence and security personnel ply throughout the day.

The police official said that when the area was cordoned off for conducting search operations on Friday morning, the terrorists were hiding inside a house and got the information about the movement of security personnel.

They hurled grenades and opened fire on the personnel, following which they ran into nearby jungles. It was during their attempt to flee that one of the terrorists was shot dead. Though the exact number of terrorists could not be ascertained as the area was dark, it is suspected that at least two more terrorists managed to flee.

The police suspect that the terrorists must have fled using the road that lead to Pulwama. Barricades have been installed to check the whereabouts of the escaped terrorists.

Sources have told Zee News that arms, ammunitions and explosives in huge quantity were recovered by the forces from the site of the encounter. The explosives have been sent for tests to find out if they could have been used to carry out major explosions.

There were also reports about some youth indulging in clashes with security personnel in the area where the encounter took place. Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in the area.