Terror Resurgence In PoK: 120 Militants Across Six New Launch Pads

Latest intelligence reports indicate a significant resurgence of terrorist activity in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), with around 120 terrorists organised into six advanced launch pads aimed at infiltrating Indian territory. The new camps or launching pads were made sophisticated and more technologically strong to evade detection.

A top official said, “The launch pads are equipped with technology designed to evade detection by Indian drones and satellite surveillance.”

“Unlike earlier large-scale camps, the new facilities are housing smaller groups of terrorists to minimize the impact of any single successful Indian operation,” the official continued.

He said, “Terrorist groups are shifting tactics, reportedly attempting to infiltrate through tunnels and riverine areas in addition to traditional mountain passes, particularly focusing on the border area.”

These terrorists belong to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen, and The Resistance Front (TRF), and Hizbul-Mujahideen are exploiting these renewed launch pads.

The report further stated that the Pakistani military and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) are providing full backing for the rebuilding efforts.”

Operation Sindoor

In May 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor in response to drone attacks and cross-border escalation by Pakistan. This operation targeted and destroyed numerous terrorist launch pads and camps, dealing a blow to their infrastructure.

The current resurgence of launch pads and infiltration attempts demonstrates the terrorists' and their handlers' ability to rebuild and adapt their methods following significant setbacks.

Terror Resurgence In PoK

Officials further added that reports are that these terrorist activities continue to receive full support from the Pakistani Army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). They provide them training and weapons, financial support, intelligence assistance, and safe places to operate.”

Noting this input, the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed security agencies to remain on high alert and adapt their operational strategies. Following that, Indian forces are expanding their use of advanced surveillance technologies, including drones and artificial intelligence, and strengthening the counter-infiltration grid.

Satish S Khandare, ADG BSF, said, “The Information that we keep getting about the terror launchpads being made by our neighboring country, to send across terrorists into our territory. Along with the Indian Army, the BSF is making sure to secure the borders. We usually see before the arrival of winter, there is an increase in the infiltration bids, and keeping that in mind, the security on the border has been beefed up.”

The Indian forces thwarted as many as two infiltration attempts and neutralised five terrorists during these anti-infiltration operations

There is input that infiltration attempts will increase before winter snowfall closes the mountain passes, making the current situation particularly urgent as snow in the hills has already started.

This time, there are different strategies to rebuild launchpads and shelters and evade detection. Terrorist groups have organized smaller training facilities with fewer than 100-150 operatives.

The new camps are reportedly more technologically sophisticated, using natural cover like dense forests to evade Indian drone and satellite surveillance.

Intelligence suggests that some groups, like JeM and Hizbul Mujahideen, have relocated their operational bases to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, which offers greater strategic depth away from the Line of Control.