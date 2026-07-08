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'Terrorism and treaties cannot go together': How India turned Indus Treaty into strategic pressure point against Pakistan | Analysis

The analysis traces the origins of the World Bank-brokered treaty, signed on September 19, 1960, and argues that it placed significant constraints on India despite its position as the upper-riparian state.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 03:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
'Terrorism and treaties cannot go together': How India turned Indus Treaty into strategic pressure point against Pakistan | Analysis
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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