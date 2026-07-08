/'Terrorism and treaties cannot go together': How India turned Indus Treaty into strategic pressure point against Pakistan | Analysis

India's decision to place the historic Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance after the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam has been widely portrayed by sections of the international community as the "weaponisation of water". However, an extensive geopolitical analysis by international legal expert and writer Dimitra Staikou argues that this interpretation overlooks the larger political and security context behind New Delhi's move.
Writing for Pressenza International Press Agency (IPA), an independent news outlet focused on peace, disarmament and human rights, Staikou said the treaty was never merely a legal agreement but a political arrangement built on mutual trust. She argued that once that trust was repeatedly undermined by cross-border terrorism and prolonged disputes, the treaty's foundation became increasingly difficult to sustain.
The analysis traces the origins of the World Bank-brokered treaty, signed on September 19, 1960, and argues that it placed significant constraints on India despite its position as the upper-riparian state. Staikou noted that India accepted major concessions under the original World Bank proposals of February 5, 1954, limiting its own river development in the interest of regional stability.
According to the report, Pakistan was allocated nearly 80 per cent of the Indus basin's annual water flow, amounting to around 135 million acre-feet (MAF) from the western rivers. India, the author wrote, did not receive additional water under the agreement and also contributed £62 million, estimated at roughly USD 2.5 billion in present-day value, to help finance Pakistan's downstream water infrastructure.
Staikou said India continued to honour the treaty through successive wars, military stand-offs and repeated terror attacks. However, she argued that Pakistan repeatedly used the treaty's dispute-resolution mechanisms to delay or challenge Indian hydroelectric projects, including Salal, Tulbul, Baglihar, Kishenganga, Ratle, Pakal Dul, and Lower Kalnai.
The report also attributes Pakistan's growing water crisis to domestic shortcomings rather than the treaty itself. Citing World Bank assessments, Staikou said poor governance, inadequate investment, and weak long-term planning cost Pakistan nearly four per cent of its GDP annually. She added that political disagreements have prevented the construction of critical water storage projects, resulting in nearly one-third of available river water flowing into the Arabian Sea without being utilised.
The analysis further noted that Pakistan has reduced federal spending on the water sector for the 2026–27 financial year, a move that could further weaken its storage capacity despite rising demand.
Staikou pointed out that India formally invoked Article XII(3) of the treaty in January 2023 and again in August 2024, seeking a review and modification of the agreement. According to the report, Pakistan did not engage with India's concerns, paving the way for New Delhi's decision to suspend the treaty following the Pahalgam attack.
She concluded that the suspension was the outcome of a long strategic reassessment, writing that while rivers follow geography, international treaties ultimately depend on political will.
India has since reaffirmed that the treaty will remain in abeyance until Pakistan takes verifiable action against cross-border terrorism.
Reiterating New Delhi's position, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably abjure its support for cross-border terrorism."
India has maintained that agreements such as the Indus Waters Treaty cannot operate independently of the prevailing security environment. Officials have said the suspension will continue until Pakistan dismantles what India describes as its terror infrastructure and ends what it calls "abnormal hostility".
Signed in 1960 with the World Bank as broker, the Indus Waters Treaty governs the sharing of the Indus river system. Under its framework, India has rights over the eastern rivers, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej, while Pakistan receives the waters of the western rivers, Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.
Before the treaty was placed in abeyance, India also shared flood-related information with Pakistan during the monsoon through the Indus Water Commissioners. With the agreement suspended, New Delhi is no longer required to provide such data.
India has also accelerated work on several hydroelectric projects in the Indus basin, including Sawalkote, Ratle, Bursar, Pakal Dul, Kwar, Kiru and Kirthai I and II, strengthening its strategic position in the region.
Pakistan remains heavily dependent on the Indus river system, with an estimated 80-90 per cent of its agriculture relying on its waters. The report says the country has storage capacity for only about one month of river flow, while its major reservoirs, Tarbela and Mangla, are reportedly nearing dead storage after years of inadequate investment and maintenance.
The analysis argues that what was once viewed as a technical water-sharing arrangement has now become a significant strategic issue in India-Pakistan relations.
According to the report, Pakistan has responded by stepping up diplomatic efforts, including engaging foreign envoys, sending delegations abroad, approaching the United Nations, initiating legal proceedings, and holding international conferences, as it seeks global support over India's decision to suspend the treaty.
(With ANI inputs)
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