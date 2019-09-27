Terrorism greatest threat to humanity and biggest global challenge: PM Modi

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the 74th session of UN General Assembly in New York, in what was his maiden speech at the world body after assuming office for the second term.
PM Narendra Modi said that its important for the world to unite in the fight against terrorism in his address at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday. The PM said that terrorism was the greatest threat to humanity and the biggest global challenge.
Though the PM did not mention Pakistan but his speech focused firmly on terror. He said that lack of unanimity on the issue dents those very principles that are the basis for the creation of UN. His speech also highlighted the reform agenda of his government as he spoke at length about actions taken to tackle climate change, as well as health and cleanliness initiatives.
PM Modi had last addressed the gathering almost four years ago, with former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj representing India at the world body in the subsequent years. The 69th session of the UNGA had witnessed the Indian Prime Minister calling for the early adaptation of the Comprehensive Convention on Global Terrorism, highlighting that it was a matter that had been pending for long.
Modi's address at the UN comes on the final day of his week-long visit to the US. The leader had a packed agenda of bilaterals amongst other engagements, beginning with the mega 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston event that witnessed him sharing the stage with US President Donald Trump before a crowd of more than 50,000 Indian-Americans.
Here, we take a look at some of the top quotes of the Prime Minister from his speech at UNGA today:
- The world's largest democracy voted for my government and me. We came back to power with a bigger majority and because of this mandate, I am here today.
- While I was coming here, I read on the walls of the United Nations "No more single-use plastic". I am delighted to inform you that we are running a big campaign in India to free the country of single-use plastic.
- When a developing nation successfully carries out the biggest cleanliness drive of the world and provides more than 11 crore toilets to its people just within 5 years, that system gives a message of inspiration to the entire world.
- When a developing nation successfully runs the world's largest financial inclusion programme then it creates hope for all the world's poor. When a developing nation runs the world's largest digital identity program, ensures them their rights, saves nearly $20 billion, it presents a new hope to the world.
- The issues India is raising, the new institutions India is forming for the world, they are a response to the crises in front of the world today. If you look at per-capita emission, India's contribution to global warming has been very low but India is at the forefront of the response. India is working on a target of 450 GW renewable energy, we have also formed the International Solar Alliance.
- Global warming has also increased the frequency and ferocity of natural disaster. That's why we have formed the CDRI. I invite the world to join this coalition. India has sacrificed the most for the UN's peacekeeping missions.
- We are running a huge water conservation campaign. In 2022, when India celebrates 75 years of independence, we will build 2 crore homes for the poor.
- How are we able to do this? How is India changing so rapidly? India is a thousand-year-old civilization. We are working not just for the welfare of our people, we are working for welfare of the world. That's why our motto is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.
- We believe that terrorism is not a challenge for anyone country, but for all countries and of mankind as a whole. So for the sake of humanity, all the world has to unite against terror.
- We have given the world Buddha. That's why there are sincerity and anger towards combating terrorism. Terrorism is one of the world's biggest challenges in front of humanity. Terrorism hurts the principles on which the UN was built. That's why the world needs to unite, have a consensus to combat terrorism. A divided world is in no one's interest. We must give a thrust to multilateralism and reforming the UN.
- Swami Vivekananda had given a message of Harmony and Peace to the Parliament of Religions and not dissension. The world's biggest democracy still has the same message for the world: Harmony and Peace.