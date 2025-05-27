Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched an all-out attack against Pakistan while highlighting that May 6-7 Operation Sindoor has exposed the Pakistani army's nexus with terrorists. Addressing a rally in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, PM Modi said that the Pakistani army's tribute to terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor shows that terror attacks against India should no longer be termed a 'proxy war'.

PM Modi said that whenever India and Pakistan went to war, Indian Armed Forces and bravehearts defeated them in a way they would never forget. "Realising they could never win a direct war against India, they turned to proxy warfare, providing military training and support to terrorists instead," he said.

"We can't call this a proxy war as those who were killed after May 6 were given state honors in Pakistan. Pakistani flags were draped over their coffins, and their military saluted them. This proves that these terrorist activities are not just a proxy war — this is a deliberate war strategy on their part. If they are engaging in war, then the response will be accordingly," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also said that if a thorn causes constant pain to the body, then it must be removed. "No matter how strong or healthy the body is, even a single thorn can cause constant pain—and we’ve decided that the thorn must be removed. During Partition, Maa Bharati was divided into two, and that very night, the first terror attack on Kashmir was launched by the Mujahideen. Had they been eliminated then, these 75 years of suffering could have been avoided," said PM Modi.

Talking about the Indus Water Treaty suspension, PM Modi said that India hasn't done anything but Pakistan is already facing the heat. "I want to tell the new generation how our country was ruined. If you study the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, you'll be shocked. It was decided that the dams built on the rivers of Jammu and Kashmir would not be cleaned. Desilting would not be done. The bottom gates for clearing sediments were to remain shut. For 60 years, these gates were never opened. Reservoirs that were supposed to be filled to 100% capacity have now been reduced to only 2% or 3%...Right now, I haven't done anything and people are sweating there (Pakistan). We have opened small gates for cleaning the dams, and there is already a flood there..." said PM Modi.