Terrorist, aide arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla; arms and ammunition recovered

Jammu: In a key development, security forces arrested a terrorist and his associated in Baramulla's Uri in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (April 27). The forces also recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

In another development, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Hathlanga and Charunda areas in Uri and resorted to shelling mortars and Light Machine Gun (LMG) firing. The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to the Pakistani forces, sources said.

Earlier in the day, at least three terrorists were killed in an ongoing operation by Indian Army in Kulgam's Lower Munda. "One body has been recovered so far from the site of encounter. Search is going on," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

An encounter had started at Lower Munda area of Kulgam between terrorists and joint troops of 24 Battalion, 18 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), said the Kashmir Zone Police.

The security forces had launched cordon and search operations which led to the exchange of fire between them and the terrorists, according to sources.