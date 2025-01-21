Terrorist Attack Likely During Republic Day In J&K? Security Forces On High Alert After Intelligence Inputs

Republic Day In Jammu-Kashmir: With Republic Day celebrations a few days away, preparations for the event are in full swing in Jammu and Kashmir. Amid all the security arrangements, an alert has been sounded from the Line Of Control (LOC) highlighting the possibility of terrorist attack and infiltration in the region.

After the inputs were shared by the intelligence department, an alert has been declared in settlements, towns, and cities along the Line of Control in the Kashmir Valley. The Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies have received intelligence inputs that terrorists are planning to carry out an untoward incident on Republic Day.

There is also an input received that suggested that terrorists are looking for an opportunity to infiltrate at around six launching pads in Neelam Valley of PoK. After this, the security forces in the valley have become alert and vigilant. Inspector General of Police Kashmir range B K Virdi said that multi-tier security has been put in place across the region to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for the Republic Day celebrations.

Speaking with the reporters in Srinagar, he said that the comprehensive measures, including increased surveillance, checkpoints, and deployment of additional security forces, are aimed at maintaining law and order during the celebrations.” Beside use of technology is also done to keep celebrations venues under surveillance”.

Apart from security arrangements other arrangements of 26th January celebrations are almost done in every district of Kashmir valley. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, V K Bidhuri, said that this year’s Republic Day celebrations will be more organized and enjoyable, with arrangements done better than previous years.

“We have taken last year as our benchmark and improved upon it. Special attention has been given to seating arrangements, with comfortable chairs set up for attendees. Additionally, high-quality LED screens have been installed to enhance the experience for everyone,” he further stated. LG Manoj Sinha will take salute in Jammu at the main venue while CM Omar Abdullah will be the chief guest and in Kashmir Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary will preside over the main function at Bakshi Stadium Srinagar.