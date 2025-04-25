Pahalgam Terror Attack: The United States government has slammed The New York Times (NYT) for its coverage of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

The US House Foreign Affairs Committee criticised the prominent American media organisation and "fixed" the news headline.

In a post on the social media platform X, House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority shared a picture of the NYT headline and changed the word 'militants' to 'terrorists'.

The original headline was - "At Least 24 Tourists Gunned Down by Militants in Kashmir", in the picture, the US Committee struck out the word 'militants' and replaced in bold red with 'terrorists'.

"Hey, @nytimes, we fixed it for you. This was a TERRORIST ATTACK, plain and simple. Whether it's India or Israel, when it comes to TERRORISM, the NYT is removed from reality," the US Committee's post read.

Hey, @nytimes we fixed it for you. This was a TERRORIST ATTACK plain and simple.



Whether it’s India or Israel, when it comes to TERRORISM the NYT is removed from reality. pic.twitter.com/7PefEKMtdq — House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority (@HouseForeignGOP) April 23, 2025

Kashmir's Pahalgam Attack

This reaction by the US government comes days after the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir. In the incident, the terrorists singled out the Hindus and were gunned down. The terrorists opened fire at tourists in the Baisaran Valley. In the attack, 26 tourists were killed and several others were injured.

The Pahalgam attack was claimed by 'The Resistance Front', an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

US on Pahalgam Attack

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his condolences and offered his 'full support' in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said, "President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack. India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror."

