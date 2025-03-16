Lashkar-e-Taiba's most wanted terrorist, Abu Qatal, was reportedly killed in Pakistan on Saturday night by unknown assailants. He was a key operative of the terror group and was infamous for masterminding several attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abu Qatal, a close aide of Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was a key figure in orchestrating terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. He played a crucial role in the June 9 attack on a bus carrying pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district. The attack, which targeted innocent civilians, including two children, was carried out under Qatal's direct leadership.

Connection To Rajouri Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had included Abu Qatal’s name in the charge sheet for the Rajouri attack that took place in 2023. The attack occurred on January 1, 2023, in the Dhangri village of Rajouri district, where militants targeted innocent civilians. The following day, an IED blast resulted in the deaths of seven people, including two children. Several others were critically injured in the attack.