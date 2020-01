At least three people--a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer and a civilian--were injured when a terrorist on Friday hurled a grenade on a police post in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Live TV

The grenade was hurled on a police post at Noorbagh in Safakadal area of downtown Srinagar. The area has been cordoned off and an intensive search operation is being conducted.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.