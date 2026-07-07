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Terrorist infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Uri sector of north Kashmir; huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

According to officials, after detecting suspicious movement, soldiers of the Indian Army, supported by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies, immediately launched a cordon-and-search operation along the LoC in the Hathlanga area.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 10:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 10:18 PM IST
Terrorist infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Uri sector of north Kashmir; huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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