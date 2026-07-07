/Terrorist infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Uri sector of north Kashmir; huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

In a major success against terrorists, joint security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Hathlanga area of Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday. Following the foiled infiltration bid, the security forces carried out a large-scale search operation, which led to further success in terms of recovery of arms and ammunition.
According to officials, after detecting suspicious movement, soldiers of the Indian Army, supported by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies, immediately launched a cordon-and-search operation along the LoC in the Hathlanga area. On noticing the movement of security forces, the infiltrators retreated to the other side of the Line of Control but left behind a huge cache of arms and ammunition.
During the cordon-and-search operation, the Army recovered one backpack containing two AK rifles, two AK magazines, 256 rounds of 7.62×39 mm ammunition, one Tokarev/Type-54 pistol, two pistol magazines, five live hand grenades, and five packets of Pakistan-made cigarettes, a top official said.
No damage or casualties were reported during the anti-infiltration operation. The recovered weapons and ammunition have been seized and sent for forensic examination.
"The timely alertness of the troops and effective multi-agency coordination helped foil the infiltration attempt and recover a significant cache of weapons and ammunition," the officer said, adding that area domination and clearance operations were continuing.
Notably, on Monday, July 6, acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Indian Army launched a search operation near the LoC in the Keran sector of Kupwara district. During the operation, security forces busted a terrorist hideout and recovered five AK-series rifles, nine AK magazines, one hand grenade, a large quantity of ammunition, and other war-like stores, defence sources said. The recovered cache is being examined to ascertain its origin and identify any possible links to cross-border infiltration networks.
Security agencies said both recoveries indicate continued attempts by terrorists to smuggle weapons and infiltrate across the LoC, particularly in forward sectors. Security forces have tightened surveillance along vulnerable stretches and stepped up patrolling, the officials added.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.