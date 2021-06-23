हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorist killed during encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

The encounter between security forces and terrorists took place in the Shirmal area of Shopian today. The identity of the slain terrorist is yet to be ascertained by the forces. 

Terrorist killed during encounter in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Shopian
IANS photo

New Delhi: Security forces killed a terrorist during an encounter in the Shopian district of south Kashmir on Wednesday (June 23). According to reports, the encounter took place in the Shirmal area of Shopian today. The identity of the slain terrorist is yet to be ascertained by forces. 

The Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the report and tweeted, "One militant has been killed in the ongoing gunfight, saying that the operation is going on."

Earlier, J&K police had tweeted that a gunfight had broken out in the Shirmal area of Shopian. "#Encounter has started at Shirmal area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. 

On June 21, unidentified terrorists opened fire at a Naka party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Zainapora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. No injuries or casualties were reported, informed CRPF in a statement. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirshopianShopian encounterTerrorismJ&K policeShirmal
Next
Story

Delhi University releases revised academic calendar 2021 on du.ac.in

Must Watch

PT2M39S

Shivpal Yadav: Ready for discussion regarding alliance with Samajwadi Party