Terrorist killed during encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

New Delhi: Security forces killed a terrorist during an encounter in the Shopian district of south Kashmir on Wednesday (June 23). According to reports, the encounter took place in the Shirmal area of Shopian today. The identity of the slain terrorist is yet to be ascertained by forces.

The Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the report and tweeted, "One militant has been killed in the ongoing gunfight, saying that the operation is going on."

Earlier, J&K police had tweeted that a gunfight had broken out in the Shirmal area of Shopian. "#Encounter has started at Shirmal area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

On June 21, unidentified terrorists opened fire at a Naka party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Zainapora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. No injuries or casualties were reported, informed CRPF in a statement.

