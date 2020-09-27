Terrorist killed in Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama; gunbattle underway

New Delhi: An unidentified terrorist has been gunned down during an encounter with the security forces in the Samboora area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday (September 27, 2020). The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

A few more terrorists are believed to be holed up in the area as the gun battle between them and security forces continues. As per reports, heavy firing had ensued between the two sides.

IGP Kashmir confirmed the exchange of fire between the terrorists and security forces and said, "Yes, an encounter started in Samboora area of Awantipora and the police along with security forces are on the job."

#Encounter has started at #Samboora area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 27, 2020

A joint search operation was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after they received specific inputs about the presence of a few terrorists in the area.



A police officer said, "The security forces cordoned the suspected place and the terrorists hiding there started firing at them. This led to the retaliation from the security forces and the encounter broke out."

Earlier on September 26, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with 32 Rashtriya Rifles and 92 Battalion CRPF launched a cordon and search operation at an orchard in Mandigam Kralgund and arrested a terrorist associate, identified as Akeel Parray. The Police recovered arms and ammunition from his possession and he admitted being working as an associate for terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.